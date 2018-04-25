Siberian tiger gives birth to quintuplets in China's Heilongjiang

Photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows the newly-born Siberian tiger quintuplets, two male and three female, with their mother at the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in Linhai City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A female Siberian tiger gave birth to quintuplets at the center and it has had over 20 offspring in total since its first delivery in 2011. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)

A staff feeds one Siberian tiger cub of the quintuplets with milk at the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center in Linhai City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 24, 2018. A female Siberian tiger gave birth to quintuplets at the center and it has had over 20 offspring in total since its first delivery in 2011. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunxiang)

