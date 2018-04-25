Ruff ride: Dog crashes vehicle into phone store

Dog crashes vehicle into store

A dog was at the wheel of an electric vehicle when it crashed into a Jiangsu Province mobile phone store on Sunday.



Surveillance video shows the three-wheeled vehicle drive through the glass doors of the store in Taizhou.



The small pick-up then crashed into a display counter, coming to a stop.



No injuries, human or canine, were reported.



Employees were further left baffled by the crash as no one was immediately visible in the driver's seat.



That's because they were looking for a human. Seconds later, a dog pops up in the vehicle's cab, video shows.



The owner said he had left the dog in the still-running vehicle outside a fruit stall, thepaper.cn reported.



The dog apparently put its paw to the accelerator, sending it careening across the street and into the store.



Both parties worked out a settlement for the accident and police were not involved, yangtse.com reported.



Global Times

Newspaper headline: Dog crashes vehicle into store



