Ruff ride: Dog crashes vehicle into phone store

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/25 18:23:40
A dog was at the wheel of an electric vehicle when it crashed into a Jiangsu Province mobile phone store on Sunday.
Surveillance video shows the three-wheeled vehicle drive through the glass doors of the store in Taizhou.
The small pick-up then crashed into a display counter, coming to a stop.
No injuries, human or canine, were reported.
Employees were further left baffled by the crash as no one was immediately visible in the driver's seat.
That's because they were looking for a human. Seconds later, a dog pops up in the vehicle's cab, video shows.
The owner said he had left the dog in the still-running vehicle outside a fruit stall, thepaper.cn reported.
The dog apparently put its paw to the accelerator, sending it careening across the street and into the store.
Both parties worked out a settlement for the accident and police were not involved, yangtse.com reported.
Newspaper headline: Dog crashes vehicle into store