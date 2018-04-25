Debate sizzles over school rewarding top students with slabs of pork

Bags of pork tagged with the message "share the success" are lined the ground before being sent to students. Photo: The Paper

College-bound students in Chongqing brought home the bacon on Saturday when their school rewarded their scholastic achievements with cuts of pork.The news, however, sparked controversy online as some said the prize was insensitive to students from China's Muslim minority groups.Chongqing Wanzhou Nanjing Middle School had bestowed the porcine prize to 20 top-scoring students on a practice gaokao, or national college entrance exam, during the Saturday ceremony.Each student received a 2.5-kilogram slab of pork tagged with the message "share the success," The Paper reported.The gesture aimed to teach the students to show their parents gratitude by cooking the pork together and enjoying the rewards they reap as a family, school employees said.While many praised the prize on Sina Weibo, some of the most-liked comments were ones that accused the school of failing to consider China's Muslim minority groups, such as the Hui and Uyghur."This isn't halal at all," wrote one netizen."What if a Hui student had tested among them? Are you discriminating that the Hui wouldn't be able to? Are you trying to ruin ethnic unity?" wrote "daoshushuzhe'erlai."Global Times