Mentally-ill father abandons 3-year-old on Central China train

A 3-year-old who was abandoned by his father on a train in Henan Province has been safely returned to relatives.



The child's father, who was not named in reports, is clinically diagnosed with schizophrenia, the family told The Paper.



Passengers first discovered the boy, identified as Tongtong, playing alone on the K2046 sleeper train as it arrived at Luoyang Station on April 9.



Tongtong had boarded the train with a man - later identified as the father - about 100 kilometers up the line, passengers said.



The boy was first left in the custody of staff at Kaifeng Station before being temporarily placed with a local orphanage in what was surely a very traumatic experience.



"He was petrified when we took him from the train," said He Jinfeng, an station employee.



Family members contacted Kaifeng Station staff the following day after seeing a found child notice on WeChat.



Tongtong has since been returned to family members.



Liu Chengyu, Tongtong's grandfather, provided authorities with medical documentation showing that his son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Liu said Tongtong's father had simply gotten off at the very next station and left the small boy behind.



It was not reported if charges were pressed.



The Paper

