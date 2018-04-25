Global market in headlights at Beijing auto show

BYD E-SEED electric concept car is displayed at the Auto China 2018 exhibition in Beijing on Wednesday.







Inset: Visitors try out the driving system of BYD Tang. Photos: Li Hao/GT





As they showed off flashy new alternative-fuel cars and sport utility vehicles at one of the largest auto shows in China on Wednesday, Chinese carmakers from State-owned to private ones made it clear that they are looking beyond their home base - the largest auto market in the world.



In interviews on the media day of the Auto China 2018, which officially kicks off on Friday, executives from several domestic brands, including Chery Automobile Co and GAC Motor Group, said they have much to offer in terms of new technologies for foreign drivers.



"Since the day Chery was created, our goal has been building a world-class Chinese brand," Chen Anning, Chery's general manager, said in an interview. "Our globalization strategy is first among domestic brands."



Chery has been the largest exporter of vehicles in China for the past 15 years, having sent about 1.25 million cars to more than 80 countries and regions from Eastern Europe to South America, according to the company.



Pan Yanlong, vice president of Chery, said that the company is "fully preparing" to enter the European market, saying that Chery cars have met EU standards and talks with European dealerships are in progress.



GAC Group is also at the forefront of the wave of Chinese carmakers seeking overseas expansion, Yu Jun, general manager for GAC, told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday.



"We are hoping to become the leader of the Chinese automobile industry and an even longer-term hope is to make our GAC Trumpchi a world-class brand and global company," Yu said, adding that the company is building a global supply chain for the long term.



GAC has recently held talks with US dealerships to bring the company's Trumpchi models to the US market sometime this year, according to Yu. The company on April 14 opened a design center in Los Angeles. It had opened a research and development center in Silicon Valley in 2017.



At the Auto China 2018, other Chinese brands also boasted of their global ambitions. At the stand of Hongqi, or literally Red Flag, the premium brand under FAW Group, a banner claimed that the brand "is No.1 in China and world famous." At a press conference held by BYD Auto, a speaker claimed that BYD has become a "true global brand."



Behind the big ambitions are advances in trendy technologies from new-energy vehicles to artificial intelligence to digitalization, which have been tested in China more than anywhere else in the world, according to some executives.



"China is not what it used to be," Chen of Chery said, adding that the Chinese market with a young consumer base has been leading global trends for the auto industry. "We can export a great user experience in smart vehicles and new-energy vehicles that [foreign companies] can't provide."



In a press release sent to the Global Times on Wednesday, Changan Automobile said that it will set up a research and development center in Detroit to focus on smart vehicles and new-energy vehicle technologies.



But there are some bumps in the road to overseas markets, with rising trade protectionism in some countries and changes in foreign exchange rates, according to Pan.



"This indeed has created big challenges for us, but so far there is no disagreement with our global dealers and we're focusing on win-win cooperation," Pan told the press briefing.