New discipline policy forces Shandong officials to give details on weddings, funerals

All public servants at a local Party committee in North China's Shandong Province have been ordered to report details of weddings, funerals and festive activities in a bid to strengthen Party discipline.



Public servants in the Ji'nan Urban and Rural Construction Committee and its affiliated departments need to report to their units on arranging weddings, funerals and festive activities, news site ql1d.com reported on Wednesday.



The decree applies to activities involving civil servants, their partners, children, parents, and parents-in-law.



The move is aimed at encouraging diligent and thrifty habits and to prohibit wasteful arrangements as well as accumulating wealth by unfair means through opportunities presented by such events, according to the local committee's recent notification.



In the past, only leading cadres above deputy division director level needed to report on such matters, but the order has now been extended to anyone involved in carrying out public affairs, the report said.



Strengthening Party discipline was the idea behind this extension, a member of the committee told the Global Times.



The extension may prove to be an overkill, Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the Chongqing Committee, told the Global Times.



Su believed it was necessary for leading cadres to report on such matters because the line between their jobs and private lives is vague and they have access to huge amounts of public resources. However, this isn't the case for normal public servants.



An over-complicated report mechanism may be inefficient and interfere with public servants' private lives. Focusing too much on normal public servants may also take away from the focus on leading cadres, Su noted.



The instruction states that public servants are prohibited from inviting work-related personnel to such activities, no gifts or cash should be given or taken, and no public funds, public property or publicly financed vehicles should be used.



Public servants will be penalized if they go against this policy, the report said.



