Happy birthday:



Do not push yourself too hard today since you are going to need all the energy you can muster for tomorrow. Focus on smaller tasks that won't take too much of your time. Money is getting tight, so make sure you stick to a budget. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 6, 12, 17.



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will be able to get any negotiation off on a good foot today by finding common ground. Your shared views will point the way to a solution to which all parties will be able to agree. Inspiration will strike when you least expect it. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A series of mishaps may make you feel like the universe is out to get you. It might be a good idea to just keep your head down today and stay safe at home. ✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



If someone is taking advantage of your easy-going nature it might be time to break things off. Although you normally prefer to avoid conflict, there are times when you have no other choice. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Time spent researching financial investments will be time well spent. When dealing with a sticky situation it might be a good idea to seek out some advice from a friend. Romance is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Take the time out today to just sit back and appreciate all the good things that you have in your life. You have a lot to be grateful for and make sure those you care about know it. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Fortune will favor the bold today. You will be able to progress by leaps and bounds so long as you are willing to break out of your shell and take some risks. Financial concerns will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You can't have everything in life, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try! Push yourself to reach ever greater heights by taking on increasingly difficult challenges. A close friend may be in need of a shoulder to cry on tonight. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Creativity will be highlighted. This will be a good time to head to the art museum or pick up a book on art. By letting your imagination run wild you may uncover a talent you never knew you had. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will have to learn how to adapt and overcome if you want to make any headway today. Tensions will run high at work, so make sure you are as tactful as possible when dealing with others. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Today may not be the greatest time for taking risks. Consider playing it safe as you go about your day. Bringing a partner along will give you a second pair of eyes that will help you see things that you haven't noticed. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will pass you by if you don't ask quickly. Do not hesitate to take a chance on things, even if you are completely unsure about the outcome. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Set aside time today for some fun. Relaxing activities will help open your mind to your hidden creative potential. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭✭