Shandong Weihai Peninsula Sea Kew Green Hotel to open in Rushan

A view of the Weihai Peninsula Sea Kew Green Hotel property Photo: Courtesy of the Weihai Peninsula Sea Kew Green Hotel

Recently, China Travel Service (CTS) and Rushan Songhai Real Estate Development Co., Ltd signed an agreement to build a Shandong Weihai Peninsula Sea Kew Green Hotel in Rushan, Shandong Province.The Weihai Peninsula Sea Kew Green Hotel will be designed by a Hong Kong designer who will combine British style and entry-level luxury brand characteristics with the customs of Rushan city. It will also introduce cross-border art, trends and style to the destination market. Guests to the hotel will be able to enjoy the luxurious accommodations as well as the diverse atmosphere that comes from integrating culture, the art and individuality.The Weihai Peninsula Sea Kew Green Hotel is the first Kew Green brand hotel to be supported by CTS in Shandong. CTS' other ventures in Shandong include Metro Park Hotels in Jinan, Linyi and Yantai.The travel service actively responds to the idea of innovation, "entrepreneurship promotion and employment boosting" and tries to promote entrepreneurship in the Rushan and Shandong area.Kew Green Hotels aim to become entry-level luxury hotels that feature British style and meet customer demand for trendy, personalized and high-quality accommodation experiences. The Kew Green Hotel brand has the strong support of CTS and Kew Green Hotels, the second largest third-party administrator in the UK, and enjoys rich domestic and overseas tourism resources through CTS' tourism industry chain. Kew Green Hotel combines Chinese market conditions with British management advantages to meet new consumer demand.The hotel's management advantage includes one-stop services, such as engineering management, hotel operation, catering management, central purchasing, proceeds management, marketing and human resource management for the hotel owners.At present, CTS owns and manages 143 hotels at home and abroad, accounting for more than 30,000 guest rooms. In China, it is in more than 40 cities and travel destinations, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macao. In the UK, it is located in more than 30 cities like London, Liverpool and Birmingham.The Weihai Peninsula Sea Kew Green Hotel will be located on Rushan Yintan Changjiang Lu, close to the famous Oriental Venice project. The hotel area will cover about 10,000 square meters. Its amenities will include 100 well-designed guest rooms, 24-hour restaurants, meeting rooms, banquet halls, fitness rooms and a South Korean-style bathhouse. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.