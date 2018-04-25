Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "Donna" or "vera" go-with
6 Heronlike bird
10 Chat
13 Spacious auto
14 Hot chocolate
16 Eggs, fancy
17 Halls of learning
19 Chest stabilizer
20 Poetic blacks
21 Plural contraction
23 "Martin" character
26 Photo ___ (PR setups)
27 Healthy meal
28 Stately mounts
30 Least drunk
33 Bro kin
34 Reptilian
35 ___ chi
36 Shortly, old-style
37 Driver's vision problem
38 Telephoned
39 General battle?
40 Coin toss call
41 Hard worker's due
42 Crafty one, old-school
44 Cat seeking sympathy
45 Aromatic salves
46 Corpulent
47 Informal relative
48 Fad "Baby"
50 Fanatical
52 Nylon streaker
53 Fabulist
58 Unsinkable boat
59 On edge
60 Still in the tourney
61 Hairstyles
62 Place for losers
63 Keyboarded?
DOWN
1 Inflation letters
2 Informal clergy member
3 Words of commitment
4 Lady on the farm
5 "Volunteer?"
6 Pictures to click
7 Acknowledges applause
8 Cooler for sodas
9 Like mail in the P.O.
10 Spare me these
11 Tel tail?
12 Bunyan's ox
15 An Olsen twin
18 Betters
22 Attentive organ
23 Dismissive utterances
24 Like keyless music
25 Places for safe recalls?
27 Approaches clouds
29 Romantic night
30 Lots
31 Japanese immigrant's kid
32 Endangered jungle creatures
34 Mattress supports
37 Mathematician type
38 Uncooked
40 Total-care doctor
41 Fall back
43 Make illegal
44 LeBlanc on TV
46 Simple circular (var.)
48 Thin nail
49 Dollar, to some
50 Celestial bear
51 Sheedy of films
54 The loneliest number
55 Thing to gloss over
56 Pre-festival time
57 Rare color?
Solution