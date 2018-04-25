Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/25 19:03:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 "Donna" or "vera" go-with

  6 Heronlike bird

 10 Chat

 13 Spacious auto

 14 Hot chocolate

 16 Eggs, fancy

 17 Halls of learning

 19 Chest stabilizer

 20 Poetic blacks

 21 Plural contraction

 23 "Martin" character

 26 Photo ___ (PR setups)

 27 Healthy meal

 28 Stately mounts

 30 Least drunk

 33 Bro kin

 34 Reptilian

 35 ___ chi

 36 Shortly, old-style

 37 Driver's vision problem

 38 Telephoned

 39 General battle?

 40 Coin toss call

 41 Hard worker's due

 42 Crafty one, old-school

 44 Cat seeking sympathy

 45 Aromatic salves

 46 Corpulent

 47 Informal relative

 48 Fad "Baby"

 50 Fanatical

 52 Nylon streaker

 53 Fabulist

 58 Unsinkable boat

 59 On edge

 60 Still in the tourney

 61 Hairstyles

 62 Place for losers

 63 Keyboarded?

DOWN

  1 Inflation letters

  2 Informal clergy member

  3 Words of commitment

  4 Lady on the farm

  5 "Volunteer?"

  6 Pictures to click

  7 Acknowledges applause

  8 Cooler for sodas

  9 Like mail in the P.O.

 10 Spare me these

 11 Tel tail?

 12 Bunyan's ox

 15 An Olsen twin

 18 Betters

 22 Attentive organ

 23 Dismissive utterances

 24 Like keyless music

 25 Places for safe recalls?

 27 Approaches clouds

 29 Romantic night

 30 Lots

 31 Japanese immigrant's kid

 32 Endangered jungle creatures

 34 Mattress supports

 37 Mathematician type

 38 Uncooked

40 Total-care doctor

 41 Fall back

 43 Make illegal

 44 LeBlanc on TV

 46 Simple circular (var.)

 48 Thin nail

 49 Dollar, to some

 50 Celestial bear

 51 Sheedy of films

 54 The loneliest number

 55 Thing to gloss over

 56 Pre-festival time

 57 Rare color?

Solution



 

