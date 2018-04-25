Puzzle

ACROSS1 "Donna" or "vera" go-with6 Heronlike bird10 Chat13 Spacious auto14 Hot chocolate16 Eggs, fancy17 Halls of learning19 Chest stabilizer20 Poetic blacks21 Plural contraction23 "Martin" character26 Photo ___ (PR setups)27 Healthy meal28 Stately mounts30 Least drunk33 Bro kin34 Reptilian35 ___ chi36 Shortly, old-style37 Driver's vision problem38 Telephoned39 General battle?40 Coin toss call41 Hard worker's due42 Crafty one, old-school44 Cat seeking sympathy45 Aromatic salves46 Corpulent47 Informal relative48 Fad "Baby"50 Fanatical52 Nylon streaker53 Fabulist58 Unsinkable boat59 On edge60 Still in the tourney61 Hairstyles62 Place for losers63 Keyboarded?DOWN1 Inflation letters2 Informal clergy member3 Words of commitment4 Lady on the farm5 "Volunteer?"6 Pictures to click7 Acknowledges applause8 Cooler for sodas9 Like mail in the P.O.10 Spare me these11 Tel tail?12 Bunyan's ox15 An Olsen twin18 Betters22 Attentive organ23 Dismissive utterances24 Like keyless music25 Places for safe recalls?27 Approaches clouds29 Romantic night30 Lots31 Japanese immigrant's kid32 Endangered jungle creatures34 Mattress supports37 Mathematician type38 Uncooked40 Total-care doctor41 Fall back43 Make illegal44 LeBlanc on TV46 Simple circular (var.)48 Thin nail49 Dollar, to some50 Celestial bear51 Sheedy of films54 The loneliest number55 Thing to gloss over56 Pre-festival time57 Rare color?

Solution