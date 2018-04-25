Pakistani’s stem cell transplant in Shanghai

A 30-year-old Pakistani man successfully received transplantation of cord blood hematopoietic stem cells provided by China Stem Cell Group at Shanghai General Hospital's Southern Division in Songjiang district Wednesday, thepaper.cn reported. He was the first foreigner to use Chinese cord blood hematopoietic stem cells.
Since he was diagnosed with MDS, a blood disease, in 2010, the man has been relying on various blood transfusions to live. A transfusion dependency and further deterioration of his condition urged him to seek out medical treatment overseas.
Pakistan is one of the countries and regions most benefiting from China's Belt and Road
initiative. The implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor provides convenience for the development of transportation, economy and medication in Pakistan. Thus, the patient chose to come to China for medical treatment based on his good impression of China and trust in Chinese medical treatment.