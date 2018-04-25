Construction of new industrial worker team

A press conference about the construction of a new industrial worker team in Shanghai was held by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality Wednesday.



Officials from Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, Shanghai Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and Shanghai Federation of Trade Unions attended the conference.



The implementation advice proposes to raise industrial workers' skill level according to world standards. Related departments will make preparations for holding the 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai in 2021 and the 45th WorldSkills Competition to be held in Kazan of Russia in 2019.



The advice proposes to incorporate competition awards into the city's skilled personnel incentive system and give priority to skilled talents.

