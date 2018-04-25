Changli Road food street shut down for rectification

A popular Shanghai night spot near Changli Road and Licheng Road of Pudong New Area, known as Changli Road night fair, was shut down recently for concentrated rectification. Before that, over 20 shops and restaurants there were operating without licenses or permits.Shouning Road of Huangpu district, famous with its crayfish, is also going through a similar rectification for the same reasons. The news sparked heated online gossip, with some netizens reminiscing about hanging out along the street at midnight and others applauding the municipal government's decision to keep Shanghai safe and clean.Such fairs are often the source of numerous complaints from residents of nearby neighborhood complexes because of its rowdy after-hours atmosphere. In recent years, Shanghai has been making continuous efforts to improve the environment and sanitation of such places. With the help of the municipal government, many of these restaurants and vendors will obtain proper licenses and permits and then be allowed to reopen.

Crayfish cooked at the fair Photos: Yanghui/GT





Doors of restaurants along Changli Road Night Fair have been closed.





Closed doors with a transfer notice on it





Posters about the promotion of crayfish on the window of a restaurant





Photos of celebrities used as advertisements





Sanitation workers cleaning trash from the fair





Upstairs from the restaurants are residential units.





An extractor fan is begrimed with oil and dirt.





