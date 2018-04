Photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a spring scene of Savsat town in Artvin, northeastern Turkey. (Xinhua/Bayram Sarayoglu)

Photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a spring scene of Savsat town in Artvin, northeastern Turkey. (Xinhua/Bayram Sarayoglu)

Photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a spring scene of Savsat town in Artvin, northeastern Turkey. (Xinhua/Bayram Sarayoglu)

Photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a spring scene of Savsat town in Artvin, northeastern Turkey. (Xinhua/Bayram Sarayoglu)