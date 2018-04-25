SOEs transformed

Almost all of China's central State-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been transformed into limited companies or corporations, according to the country's top SOE regulator.



China's centrally administered SOEs were once publicly owned, without shareholders. The corporation system introduces shareholders, which helps define operational responsibilities and makes enterprises into independent market economy players.



A majority of the 60-plus central SOEs and about 2,500 central SOE subsidiaries have finished or are undergoing the transformation.



The reform has helped trim over 8,300 redundant central SOE branches and saved management capital of about 13.5 billion yuan ($2.14 billion), according to data from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.



