Salah shines against former club

A jubilant Roberto Firmino leaps above Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian refuses to celebrate scoring against his former club AS Roma during their Champions League semifinal first-leg match at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Photo: VCG

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp labeled talisman Mohamed Salah a "genius" as the Egyptian came back to haunt former club AS Roma in spectacular style with two goals and two assists in a 5-2 semifinal first-leg demolition of the Italians at Anfield.However, Liverpool's night was soured by the concession of two late away goals and a ­serious injury to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that looks set to end his season and World Cup chances with England.Roberto Firmino also scored twice and Sadio Mane netted Liverpool's other goal to make up for missing a series of gilt-edged chances as the scoreline did anything but flatter the hosts."He's outstanding, pretty much you can't defend [against him]," Klopp said of Salah.Roma produced one of the finest comebacks in Champions League history by overturning a 4-1 first-leg deficit against Barcelona in the quarterfinals.They will need to do the same in the return leg on May 2, but the visitors were at least given a lifeline when Edin ­Dzeko and Diego Perotti grabbed two vital away goals in the final 10 minutes.Liverpool will rue their missed chances and poor late defending, but remain well on course for a first final in 11 years.The hosts' early rhythm was disrupted when Chamberlain was stretchered off with what Klopp described as "probably a really bad injury."Roma have now lost their last four Champions League away games - shipping 13 goals in the process - and were punished by the man they sold to Liverpool for what now seems a bargain 42 million euros ($52 million) last year.Nine minutes of the first half remained when Salah picked the ball up just inside the Roma area, and was given far too much time by Juan Jesus to cut inside onto his favored leftfoot and curl the ball with unerring accuracy into the top corner.Brazilian No.1 Alisson has been in stunning form but even he was powerless as Salah struck again in first-half stoppage time with a trademark dinked finish over the advancing keeper.Chasing a first-ever Champions League hat trick, Salah would have been forgiven for going for goal as he bore down on Alisson once more 11 minutes into the second period.But he showed why he is considered one of the game's more unselfish superstars by squaring for a relieved Mane to convert from close range.Salah wreaked more havoc five minutes later when he sped past the helpless Jesus and pulled the ball across goal for Firmino to tap home.Firmino then rose highest to head in James Milner's corner to take Liverpool's fearsome front three's combined tally for the season to 88 goals.