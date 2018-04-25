Indian court jails popular guru for life

Raped a teenage devotee, claimed to rid her of evil spirits: lawyer

An Indian guru with millions of followers was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for raping a teenage devotee on the pretext of ridding her of evil spirits, his lawyer said.



Asaram Bapu, one of India's most charismatic and controversial "godmen," was given the maximum sentence at a closed jailhouse hearing in Rajasthan state, where hundreds of police were on high alert for a backlash from his disciples.



"Asaram has been sentenced for life until death," Rajendra Singh, a lawyer for the defence team, told AFP outside the court in the western city of Jodhpur.



The white-bearded guru, 77, who urges followers to live a pious life free of sexual desires, has always denied raping the then 16-year-old in 2013 during a spiritual retreat at his ashram in Jodhpur. His lawyer said they would appeal the sentence.



Asaram is just the latest high-profile guru jailed for sex crimes, and his conviction comes as India reverberates with anger over a series of child rapes in recent weeks.



Two of the four other co-accused, including a woman, were also found guilty and were sentenced to 20 years. Two others accused in the case were acquitted.



The hearing was closed to media and the prison surrounded by tight security, with thousands of police deployed across several Indian states amid fears his devotees could riot if "Bapuji" was found guilty. There were no initial reports of violence.



The woman, now 21, accused Asaram of assaulting her on the pretext of driving away evil forces.



The influential guru, who has been in custody since 2013, had called the trial a political conspiracy and refused to cooperate with a police investigation.



A perceived reluctance to bring the charismatic leader to account sparked public outrage.



The Hindu televangelist and yoga guru still commands a devoted following despite his star power fading following the rape charges and other controversies.



Asaram's followers have been accused of attacking or pressuring those who have spoken out against the guru into withdrawing their allegations.



Two close aides who turned key witnesses against him were murdered in 2014 and 2015.





