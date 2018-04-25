Toronto police eye man’s ‘cryptic message’

The man accused of plowing a rental van into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people in Canada's deadliest mass killing in decades, left a "cryptic message" on social media before his attack, police said on Tuesday.



Suspect Alek Minassian, 25, was charged with 10 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident.



One possible clue to his motive emerged on Tuesday as Facebook confirmed Minassian wrote a post before the incident that referenced an "incel rebellion." The term is shorthand used in some online message boards for "involuntary celibacy," a loose social media movement of men who blame women for their celibacy.



Canadian authorities have declined to say whether anger toward women had motivated the attack.



The post also voiced admiration for a man who killed six college students before taking his own life in California in 2014 and who cited the "cruelness of women" for his virgin status.



"The accused is alleged to have posted a cryptic message on Facebook minutes before" the attack, Graham Gibson, a Toronto police detective sergeant, told a news conference. The majority of the victims were women, ranging in age from their mid-20s to early 80s, Gibson said. He said the question of whether the attack was driven by anger against women was "going to be part of our investigation."





