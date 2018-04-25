General Secretary Xi stresses importance of The Communist Manifesto

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the importance of studying The Communist Manifesto.



The purpose of reviewing The Communist Manifesto is to understand and grasp the power of the truth of Marxism and write a new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Xi said Monday when presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.



It's also for the purpose of firming up Marxist belief and tracing back to the source of theory for a Marxist party to maintain the advanced nature and purity, Xi said. The ability of the Party to solve practical problems of contemporary China with the basic principles of Marxism should be enhanced.



It's necessary to "apply the scientific principles and the spirit of The Communist Manifesto to the overall planning of activities related to the great struggle, great project, great cause, and great dream," he said.



Xi called on the Party to foster confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and adhere to the convictions of the Communists, to fear no risks and never be confused by any interference.



Xinhua

