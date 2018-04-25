Canadian Senate motion on South China Sea irresponsible: Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Canada on Wednesday condemned a Canadian Senate motion criticizing China's activities in the South China Sea, calling it "irresponsible" and suggesting it would "cast shadows" over bilateral relations.



"Canada is not a party to the South China Sea issue," read a statement posted on the Chinese Embassy in Canada's website. Some people, knowing nothing or caring nothing about what really happened in the South China Sea, in the guise of respecting international laws and safeguarding the freedom of navigation and overflight, groundlessly blamed China and tried to get Canada into the trap, it said.



"This is irresponsible," read the statement. The purpose was nothing but casting shadows over China-Canada relations which develop smoothly currently. But it would be futile and doomed to fail, it added.



The Canadian Senate on Tuesday passed the motion criticizing China for its actions in the South China Sea.



The motion was first introduced in May 2016 by Conservative Senator Thanh Hai Ngo, but the vote was held up almost two years until it passed 43-29 in the Senate on Tuesday, with six abstentions.



"The motion itself has little legal effect on the actual South China Sea matter. It is more of a gesture on public media," Zhou Rongyao, an expert on China-Canada relations at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times.



He noted that the Canadian Senate often plays a role of supervision and is not a critical party in the country's foreign policy.



"Whether it will impact Canada's China policy needs more observation, but I doubt the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau administration would want to sabotage ties with China over this issue," Zhou said.



In May last year, China and Association of Southeast Asian Nations members drew up and approved the framework of the South China Sea Code of Conduct and are set to discuss the text this year. The code is designed for relevant parties to regulate behavior and resolve disputes by peaceful means.



"The motion was passed against the backdrop of ongoing China-US trade disputes. It sounds to me like a veiled message to line up with the US, not on the South China Sea issue but on a more recent matter," Zhou said.



Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Wednesday deplored a Group of Seven statement made in Toronto that mentioned China's human rights, the East and South China seas.



"We urge these countries to respect the reality, especially on maritime issues, and respect efforts from regional countries to maintain stability and focus on cooperation and development, and stop making irresponsible comments," Lu said.