EU prods Russia, Iran on Syria

UN envoy warns of looming humanitarian catastrophe

The EU on Wednesday urged Russia and Iran to pressure Damascus to engage in talks to end Syria's bloody civil war, as international donors pledged billions of dollars to help civilians caught up in the conflict.



EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said Moscow and Tehran, President Bashar al-Assad's key supporters, had a duty to help wind down the war, now in its eighth year.



More than 80 countries, aid groups and United Nations agencies are meeting in Brussels for the second day of a conference on the future of Syria, after the UN's special envoy warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the rebel-held region of Idlib.



Europe is also keen to use the conference to restart UN-led talks in Geneva which have made little progress in eight rounds. This was in part because Assad's government has paid little interest in them, and Russia, Iran and Turkey launched a rival process in the Kazakh capital Astana last year.



"We need in particular Russia, Iran to exercise pressure on Damascus so that it accepts to sit at the table under UN auspices," Mogherini said as she arrived for the gathering, the seventh of its kind.



"We believe that the only sustainable peace for Syria will be linked to a political process under UN auspices."



Moscow has repeatedly defended Syria at the UN, most recently over the suspected chemical attack in the town of Douma, blamed by Western powers on Assad's forces.



Britain's development minister Penny Mordaunt will urge delegates at the conference to step up the pressure on Moscow.



"In wielding its UN veto 12 times on Syria, [Russia] has given a green flag to Assad to perpetrate human rights atrocities against his own people," Mordaunt will say, according to her office.



"We're here to address the urgent humanitarian needs in Syria and the wider region, but all of us here know that the only solution to end the suffering in Syria is a political settlement that brings peace."



The UN says a total of over $9 billion is needed this year for humanitarian work inside Syria and to support refugees in neighboring countries.





