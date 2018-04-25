Danish submarine inventor Madsen gets life for journalist’s murder

A Copenhagen court on Wednesday found Danish inventor Peter Madsen guilty of the premeditated murder and sexual assault of Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his homemade submarine last year, handing him a life sentence.



Madsen, 47, had admitted chopping up the 30-year-old's body and throwing her remains overboard in waters off Copenhagen on the night of August 10, 2017, but claimed her death was accidental.



"He committed a cynical, planned murder, of a particularly brutal nature," the judge said as she read out the verdict, adding that Madsen "dismembered the body in order to hide the evidence of murder."



A life sentence in Denmark averages around 16 years.



Wearing a black T-shirt and blazer, Madsen stood in the courtroom to hear the ruling. As it was read out, he sat down next to his lawyer, visibly affected and dejected. Madsen's lawyer said he would appeal.



Wall, a freelance reporter, had set off with the eccentric, self-titled "inventrepreneur" on his vessel on the evening of August 10 to interview him for a story.



Reported missing by her boyfriend, Wall's remains were retrieved from waters off Copenhagen in the weeks following her death.



During the trial, prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen argued that Madsen killed Wall as part of a macabre sexual fantasy, showing the court videos found on Madsen's computer of women being tortured, beheaded, impaled, and hanged.



"He tried to create the perfect crime," Buch-Jepsen told the court.



Madsen confessed to stuffing the journalist's head, arms and legs into plastic bags, weighing them down with metal pipes before tossing them into the sea. But after changing his version of events several times, he testified that she died when the air pressure suddenly dropped and toxic fumes filled his vessel as he was up on deck.





