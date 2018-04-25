10,000 Xinjiang students recite classics to promote traditional culture

Hundreds of primary school students in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region recited classic text from Chinese ancient philosophical works recently to promote traditional culture.



Over 100 primary school students in Han Dynasty (206BC-AD220) period attire recited the Tao Te Ching, the founding work of philosophical Taoism, at an ecological park in Urumqi on Monday. The campaign plans to attract the participation of 10,000 people this year, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Students also practiced calligraphy and performed ceremonial dances during the campaign launch, according to the report.



"Such activities could inspire children, and they are also made to recite the Chinese traditional culture classics 10 minutes a day," a parent who participated in the launch was quoted by Xinhua as saying.



Zhu Weiqun, head of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told the Global Times that because Chinese traditional classics are mutual culture and an asset of all ethnic minorities in China, ethnic minorities should and have the right to learn them.



"Promoting traditional culture among Xinjiang students contributes to ethnic unity, and could help broaden their vision and future career," Zhu said.



Learning and reciting Chinese classics has been a regular activity at the No.2 Primary School in Xinjiang's Aksu prefecture as students would recite classic Chinese literature and practice calligraphy while listening to the Chinese zither every Tuesday, news site xjbs.com.cn reported.



Deng Huazhi, a teacher at the primary school, was quoted as saying that students would feel grateful to the country by learning traditional culture, and practice core socialist values.



The school will open more courses on Chinese traditional culture this year.