A giant panda eats bamboo shoots at the Qianlingshan Park in Southwest China's Guizhou Province on Wednesday. Seven-year-old panda Hai Bang and 4-year-old Xing Bao, born in Japan and Spain, respectively, arrived in the park on April 13 and will stay there for three years. They can eat 75 kilograms of bamboo shoots and leaves a day. Photo: VCG