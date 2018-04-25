Opening-up offers opportunity for African nations

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT







The economic dynamic between Africa and China is unique in the world and the deep engagement of China in the continent is impressive. In Africa, all sectors either economic or social are connected to China.



The China-Africa partnership is an exceptional diplomatic and economic win-win relationship.



China's approach to Africa has been methodical, logical and evolving. It started with providing selfless support, both morally and materially, to help African countries and people to consolidate their independence, which led to respect from African nations. As China grew, it shared its goodwill with social missions to the continent through medical and education teams.



When China became an economic powerhouse, it proposed an investment program to bring African nations' infrastructure up to the growing needs of the 21st century's global trade connectivity.



From 1949 to 1970, when African countries were absorbed with nation building as they moved to independence from being colonies, China did what was expected from it as a natural partner. One example can be seen through the 1975 Tanzania-Zambia railway, which cost $406 million, or the equivalent of $2.56 billion today.



While providing assistance to African nations, China also imported goods and gained knowledge and experience from them. China bought new sisal varieties from Zambia, acquired new orange varieties and plantation techniques from Morocco, and learned cotton plantation techniques from Egypt.



After China decided to move its economy toward a more open market one in 1978, the shift in policy became very favorable to African nations. As Chinese enterprises grew strong technically and financially, China decided to share its expertise with its African friends.



This evolution took shape with the Forum on China-Africa cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000, and since then bilateral trade reached $170 billion in 2017. Chinese investment in Africa in the non-financial sector rose from $74 million in 2003 to $3.3 billion in 2016.



As China achieved prosperity and became the No.2 economic power in the world, it launched in 2013 the Belt and Road (B&R) initiative to boost the global economy and create better opportunities for inclusive growth. The B&R initiative was followed closely by the "Made in China 2025" plan that established a new economic era based on high-quality manufacturing and technology-driven innovation, where big data, smart technology and sustainability are key to success.



Now China offers African entrepreneurs the possibility of looking beyond a normal business-driven system, where trade opportunities can not only go both ways but also can be multilateral.



African companies and financial institutions - from Egypt, Mauritania, Ghana, Nigeria and Morocco, among others - have established offices in China. We also have many examples of successful cooperation in the form of African investment in joint ventures in China such as the Sino-Arab Chemical Fertilizers Co, where Tunisia is a major partner. There is also the China Resources Snow Breweries Co, a joint venture between South Africa Breweries and China Resources Enterprise. The venture has 90 breweries across China and produces brands such as Snow Beer.



Africans can seek new trading possibilities with China through advances in technology, by displaying and selling their locally produced products on Chinese online platforms and using the vast international logistics channels that Chinese enterprises have established.



African traders also have access to 80 economies through the platform of the B&R initiative. For African governments, the B&R supports the continent's development plan for better connectivity as set out in the African Union's Agenda 2063.



China is in a new era of economic policy and opening-up, and this will bring dramatic shifts in global trade and market access. African nations are reaping the fruits of economic growth and Chinese investment both locally and internationally. They also have a landmark opportunity to be part of the B&R inclusive growth initiative, made in China for the world.



The author is director of education with the International Bachelor Program at the International School under China Foreign Affairs University. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn