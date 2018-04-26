Over 160 universities, colleges nationwide take part in job fair in Beijing

Job hunters check for information during a job fair held in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. More than 160 universities and colleges nationwide took part in the fair, offering over 5,000 jobs. Over 1,500 PhDs have registered for the fair, according to the organizers.(Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A job hunter checks for job information during a job fair held in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. More than 160 universities and colleges nationwide took part in the fair, offering over 5,000 jobs. Over 1,500 PhDs have registered for the fair, according to the organizers.(Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A recruiter introduces job information to a job hunter during a job fair held in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. More than 160 universities and colleges nationwide took part in the fair, offering over 5,000 jobs. Over 1,500 PhDs have registered for the fair, according to the organizers.(Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

