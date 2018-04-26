Blue mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows the blue mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows the blue mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows the blue mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows the blue mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows the blue mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows the blue mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)