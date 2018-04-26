Folk performance promotes village tourism in China's Zhejiang

Tourists view the scenery at Taiyang Village, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists view folk dance performed with phoenix-figured lanterns at Taiyang Village, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists view the scenery at Taiyang Village, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Folk artists perform folk dance presented with phoenix-figured lanterns at Taiyang Village, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Folk artists perform folk dance presented with phoenix-figured lanterns at Taiyang Village, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)