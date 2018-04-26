Conditions of Chinese tourists injured in Egypt's road accident stable

Governor of Egypt's Alexandria Province Mohammed Sultan said on Wednesday that the conditions of eight Chinese tourists who were injured in a car accident are stable.



On Tuesday, three Chinese tourists were killed and eight others wounded when a travel van carrying a group of 11 Chinese tourists overturned into a ditch by the roadside near Egypt's Cairo-Alexandria highway north of the country.



"Necessary medical care has been provided to the injured," the governor told Xinhua during his visit to the wounded at Mustafa Kamel military hospital in Alexandria.



The governor was accompanied by Xu Nanshan, consul general of China's Consulate General in Alexandria.



He pointed out that seven of the injured could leave the hospital on Friday, while the eighth could stay a bit longer until his health conditions improve.



Sultan expressed hope that this accident would not affect the flow of Chinese tourists to Egypt.



For his part, director of the hospital, Magdy Shalaby, told Xinhua that President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi gave directions to provide best medical care for the Chinese tourists.



"The president phoned the governor of Alexandria to check on the Chinese tourists and make sure they receive the needed medical care," he added.



One of the injured told Xinhua that the Egyptian officials showed great care for the wounded Chinese tourists, which made them feel relieved.



Another tourist said watching Egyptian residents help rescue them was extremely touching.



Egypt is a favorable attraction to hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists each year for its historical sites and sunny sandy beaches.

