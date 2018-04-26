S. African gov't urges protesters to refrain from violence

As protests against the national minimum wage (NMW) took place across the country, the South African government on Wednesday urged protesters to refrain from violence.



"We call on all those participating in the marches across the various provinces to refrain from violence, destruction of property and intimidation," said Phumla Williams, Acting Director-General of the Government and Communication Information System (GCIS).



The right to assemble and to protest in order to advance a particular cause is enshrined in the South African Constitution, Williams said.



However, it also equally caters for protesters to conduct themselves in a responsible manner, she said.



"Peaceful protests are quintessentially a characteristic of a strengthened democratic and progressive society," Williams added.



The rights of people who do not want to participate in the marches must be respected, Williams stated.



When marches deviate from the intended cause and becomes characterized by violence, looting and civil-disobedience, it is less likely to produce democratic progress, she said.



The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has mobilized workers and employees to shut down the country with nationwide protests.



All major cities have been affected. In Cape Town, thousands of people were marching to the Civic Center before making their way to Parliament to deliver a memorandum of demands.



"Government further calls upon the conveners of the march to ensure that chaos does not ensue around Parliament, as it is a national key point, and the highest law making arm of the State," Williams said.



The same sentiments should be applied to other areas across the country, where members plan to gather, she said.



The government appeals to all unions and those participating in the march to allow the law enforcement agencies the space to work and safeguard properties in line with the Regulation of Gatherings Act, Williams said.



"Law enforcement has a duty to protect and ensure the safety and security of all people in South Africa. The law enforcement agencies have a constitutional obligation to protect and ensure all citizens are and feel safe in South Africa," added Williams.



The protesters are demanding a higher NMW, taking into consideration the recent hike in the value-added tax (VAT) from 14 percent to 15 percent and a number of levy increases, including the Fuel Levy and Road Accident Levy.



The government is pushing the current NMW, which is 3,500 rand (about 292 US dollars) per month or 20 rand (about 1.7 dollars) per hour.



The SAFTU argues that the NMW perpetuates and legitimizes the unequal apartheid wage structure, and will keep millions of workers mired in poverty and make South Africa an even more unequal society.



The federation said more than 20 unions took part in various marches to put pressure on the government not to implement the NMW Bill.

