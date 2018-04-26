50 Chinese firms expected for Ethiopia China Trade Week

About 50 Chinese companies are expected to participate in China Trade Week in Ethiopia from May 3-5, event organizer said on Wednesday.



Speaking to Xinhua, Nebiyu Lemma, Managing Director at Misgana Events company, an Ethiopian business promotion firm, said the trade week which will be held in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa will see the participation of Chinese companies engaged in automotive, construction materials, electrical and power supplies, agricultural machinery, agro-food processing, office equipment production and daily necessity products.



"Our desire to have a Chinese companies trade week is related to the need to create a trade platform where Chinese companies can interact with local business stakeholders in focus areas," he further said.



This will be the second edition of the China Trade Week in Ethiopia, with a similar trade show held in Addis Ababa from July 4-6, 2017.



The China Trade Week in Ethiopia is supported by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.



China is already Ethiopia's biggest trading partner, with Ethiopia exporting 144.5 million US dollars of goods to China in the first six months of the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2017/18.

