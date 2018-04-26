Iran rules out any change to 2015 nuke deal

The Iranian president on Wednesday ruled out any change to the 2015 nuclear deal which ended international disputes over the country's nuclear program.



"We will not add anything to the deal or remove anything from it, even one sentence," said Hassan Rouhani.



The Iranian president also lampooned US President Donald Trump's capacity as a politician, saying Trump is "just a businessman," "a tower builder."



Trump is expected to decide by May 12 whether to pull the US out of the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six major world powers in 2015.



Under the deal, the US president must sign a waiver suspending the American sanctions on Iran every 120 days.



Trump, however, has said he would not extend the waiver.



He has repeatedly criticized the landmark nuclear pact in which the West promised to relieve sanctions on Tehran in exchange for a halt in Iran's efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.



The United States is the only side that has threatened to scrap the nuke pact.

