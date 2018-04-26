Fighting against terrorism needs to continue in parallel with pushing for ceasefire in Syria: Chinese envoy

The fighting against terrorism in Syria needs to continue in parallel with pushing for the ceasefire between Syrian government and opposition, Chinese special envoy Xie Xiaoyan said on Wednesday.



Speaking at a press conference at the Chinese mission to the EU, Xie stressed that the international community should continue to apply the same and unified standard when striking all terrorist organizations listed by the United Nations(UN).



Despite that the group the Islamic State was defeated in Syria, he said, there are other groups of terrorists in the country and the neighboring regions.



"The breeding ground for terrorist has not yet been uprooted," he noted, adding that the fight would take quite a long time.



Xie was in Brussels attending a two-day international conference on the future of Syria co-hosted by the EU and the UN.



The conference,aimed to pump financial aid for Syrians and garner political support for UN-led Syria peace talk , brought together participants from more than 85 countries and organizations at ministerial level, as well as those from more than 200 non-governmental organizations (NGOs).



The special envoy said China is deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Syria and urged the relevant parties to resolve the issues within the framework of international law and through dialogue and consultations.



"We should stick to the direction of the political settlement. Military action will only bring more suffering to the Syrian people," he said,



To find out a sustainable political solution, he said, there must be respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria and the Syrian people must decide the future of their country by themselves.



He added that UN should continue to serve as the main channel of mediation for the Syrian crisis.

