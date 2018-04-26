Merkel cautions against hopes of swift Albanian EU accession

German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel cautioned on Wednesday that several hurdles remain to be cleared before formal European Union (EU) accession talks can begin with Albania.



"For accession talks to commence, a whole host of pre-conditions must first be met", Merkel told press ahead of a meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Nevertheless, she praised Tirana's prior efforts to conclude judicial reform, as well as seeking to reduce domestic corruption and organized crime.



"In the next weeks we will reach a conclusive verdict on whether there are still some outstanding issues, or whether sufficient progress has already been achieved", Merkel said. Earlier, the EU Commission given its recommendation to the start of accession talks with Albania.



The German chancellor highlighted that it was now up to the EU council to reach a decision on the matter. Merkel also emphasized, however, that EU membership was theoretically open to all countries of the Western Balkans as long as they fulfilled the necessary accession criteria.



Speaking in Berlin on Wednesday as well, the Albanian prime minister called on Europe not to turn its back on the country.

