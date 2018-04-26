Chinese official appeals to build bridge of friendship with Britain with focus on Belt and Road Initiative

Presenting Guizhou to the British audience under the title "Colorful Guizhou, Global Vision", the province's governor Shen Yiqin told a conference that Guizhou is ready to cooperate with Britain in areas such as finance and trade, big data, tourism and environmental protection.



Recalling that the leaders of China and Britain have promoted the bilateral relations to the "Golden Era", Shen said "the deepening of Sino-British strategic cooperation has provided a broad arena and unlimited opportunities for the exchange of visits between Guizhou and Britain."



China's Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming said there has been a sound momentum in the exchanges and cooperation between China's Guizhou and Britain in recent years, in which companies and research institutions from Guizhou and Britain have engaged in extensive cooperation and harvested fruitful results in areas ranging from big data and innovation technology to new energy and tourism.



Liu said the two sides should seize the "precious opportunity" arising from their matching development strategies, tap the "precious potential" of their comparative strengths to foster growth points in their cooperation and make full use of the "precious opening-up platform" of Guizhou to deepen cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative.



"Looking forward, I am full of confidence and expectations for Guizhou to make even greater achievements and play a more 'precious' role in China-UK relations," he said.



In the conference, The Guizhou provincial government signed a memorandum of understanding with Britain's Midlands Engine to further strengthen cooperation.



Lord James Sassoon, chairman of the China-Britain Business Council, said as Guizhou is one of the fastest-growing provinces in China in recent years, Britain and Guizhou will have many opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, big data and other fields. He believes that the signing of the MOU will further enhance Sino-British economic and trade exchanges.

