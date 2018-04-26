Cuba's new president meets with Council of Ministers to discuss economic, social issues

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday met with the Council of Ministers for the first time since assuming office last week to discuss economic and social issues.



Diaz-Canel and his first vice president, Salvador Valdes, chaired the meeting to discuss economic and social issues, including the impact of "irregularities in foreign trade operations," state media reported.



Cuba's leading decision-making body also addressed the nation's debt and fiscal accounts, the results of a national anti-graft operation and measures to tackle corruption in the urban and rural construction sector.



The council additionally reviewed the execution of the country's economic plan in the first quarter of the year.



This is Diaz-Canel's first meeting with the cabinet of former President Raul Castro, following his decision to put off announcing any potential changes to the posts until July, when parliament is set to convene again.

