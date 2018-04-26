8 countries take part in military band parade at Beijing Olympic Park

The military band of India takes part in a military band parade held at the Beijing Olympic Park during a military band festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. Military bands from eight countries, namely China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus, took part in the fifth SCO military band festival. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

The military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy takes part in a military band parade held at the Beijing Olympic Park during a military band festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. Military bands from eight countries, namely China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus, took part in the fifth SCO military band festival. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

The military band of Pakistan takes part in a military band parade held at the Beijing Olympic Park during a military band festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. Military bands from eight countries, namely China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus, took part in the fifth SCO military band festival. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

The military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy takes part in a military band parade held at the Beijing Olympic Park during a military band festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. Military bands from eight countries, namely China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus, took part in the fifth SCO military band festival. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

The military band of Russia takes part in a military band parade held at the Beijing Olympic Park during a military band festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. Military bands from eight countries, namely China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus, took part in the fifth SCO military band festival. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

The military band of Kyrgyzstan takes part in a military band parade held at the Beijing Olympic Park during a military band festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. Military bands from eight countries, namely China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus, took part in the fifth SCO military band festival. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

The military band of Russia takes part in a military band parade held at the Beijing Olympic Park during a military band festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2018. Military bands from eight countries, namely China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Belarus, took part in the fifth SCO military band festival. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)