China, Myanmar vow to strengthen cooperation, party-to-party exchanges

China and Myanmar have pledged to further boost bilateral cooperation and party-to-party exchanges.The pledge was made while Myanmar President U Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi respectively met with Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday.U Win Myint said at the meeting that the Myanmar government attaches great importance to relations with China and hopes for enhanced high-level exchanges and strengthened practical cooperation between the two countries.While meeting Song, State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, also chairperson of Myanmar's National League for Democracy, thanked China for its support for Mynamar's peace process as well as its social and economic development.Suu Kyi expressed the hope that the two countries should promote cooperation in major projects, deepen party-to-party exchanges and further enhance bilateral ties.For his part, Song said China cherishes China-Myanmar "paukphaw" friendship and is willing to strengthen the alignment of each other's development strategies, deepen party-to-party exchanges between the two countries and further promote bilateral ties.