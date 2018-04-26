Bulls living at pasture in village of Portezuelo, Spain

Photo taken on April 23, 2018 shows bulls live at Victorino Martin's bull pasture in the village of Portezuelo, in Caceres, Spain. Victorino Martin and his father have been cultivating bulls for bullfighting since 1960s. There are currently some 2,000 bulls in his pasture, and only 10 percent of them are sent to the bullrings all over Spain and in Southern France, the rest will spend their entire lives here. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Photo taken on April 23, 2018 shows bulls live at Victorino Martin's bull pasture in the village of Portezuelo, in Caceres, Spain. Victorino Martin and his father have been cultivating bulls for bullfighting since 1960s. There are currently some 2,000 bulls in his pasture, and only 10 percent of them are sent to the bullrings all over Spain and in Southern France, the rest will spend their entire lives here. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Photo taken on April 23, 2018 shows bulls live at Victorino Martin's bull pasture in the village of Portezuelo, in Caceres, Spain. Victorino Martin and his father have been cultivating bulls for bullfighting since 1960s. There are currently some 2,000 bulls in his pasture, and only 10 percent of them are sent to the bullrings all over Spain and in Southern France, the rest will spend their entire lives here. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)