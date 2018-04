Heavy rain hits Cairo, Egypt

Photo taken on April 25, 2018 shows a heavy rainfall in Cairo, Egypt. Several parts of Cairo and Giza witnessed heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Pedestrians walk in the rain in Cairo, Egypt, on April 25, 2018. Several parts of Cairo and Giza witnessed heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A lightning flashes over Cairo, Egypt, on April 25, 2018. Several parts of Cairo and Giza witnessed heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)