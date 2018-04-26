Scenery of tulips near Kamnik, Slovenia

Visitors walk through tulips at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, on April 25, 2018. More than two million tulips in Volcji Potok Arboretum and other spring bulbs which blossom at the end of April announce the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

Tulips are seen at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, on April 25, 2018. More than two million tulips in Volcji Potok Arboretum and other spring bulbs which blossom at the end of April announce the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

A girl runs through tulips at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, on April 25, 2018. More than two million tulips in Volcji Potok Arboretum and other spring bulbs which blossom at the end of April announce the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)