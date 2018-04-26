Singapore bids farewell to its last and only locally born polar bear

File photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows polar bear Inuka resting in its enclosure at the Singapore Zoo in Singapore. Singapore on Wednesday bids farewell to its last and only locally born polar bear Inuka as its health have rapidly declined due to old age. Wildlife Reserves Singapore performed health check this morning and decided to euthanise Inuka for humane and welfare reasons. Inuka is 27 years old, the expected life expectancy of a zoo-kept polar bear is 25 years. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

