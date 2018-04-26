Palestinian artist makes artworks by used gunshots

Photo taken on April 25, 2018 shows a piece of Palestinian artist Majdi Abu Takeya's artwork at his house in Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. Majdi Abu Takeya, 38, makes small pieces of artworks with gunshots used by the Israeli troops against Palestinian protesters. (Xinhua/Yasser Qudih)

