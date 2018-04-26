S.Korean president to greet DPRK leader in military demarcation line for summit: Blue House

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
planned to greet Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in the military demarcation line (MDL) inside Panmunjom, a border village dividing the two Koreas, the Blue House of South Kores said Thursday.
Im Jong-seok, presidential chief of staff who is leading South Korea's preparation for the Moon-Kim summit, told a press briefing at the media press center in Goyang, outside of Seoul, that Moon and Kim will make their first historic encounter at 9:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) Friday on the MDL inside Panmunjom.
Kim will cross the MDL, marked only by a low concrete slab, through a narrow aisle between the blue pavilions sitting in the middle of the border village and straddling the two Koreas. The blue pavilions are used as the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission meeting room.
Im said President Moon will greet Kim, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, on the MDL, noting that Kim will walk over the MDL under the escort of South Korea's honor guard.
Moon and Kim will walk to a square between the Freedom House and the Peace House, located in the South Korean side of Panmunjom, to hold an official welcoming ceremony that includes the inspection of the honor guard.
Kim would become the first DPRK leader to set foot on the South Korean soil since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
After the welcoming ceremony, the two leaders will move on foot to the Peace House, a venue for the third inter-Korean summit since the first in 2000 and the second in 2007 were held in the DPRK's capital of Pyongyang.
At the first floor of the Peace House, Kim will sign his name in the visitors' book and take a commemorative photo with Moon.
Moon and Kim will start their first tete-a-tete from 10:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) at a conference room on the second floor of the Peace House to discuss issues on peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula
, Moon's chief of staff said.
Im said the upcoming summit will be focused on key issues including the denuclearized Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a permanent peace.
The leaders of the two Koreas will have lunch separately after the summit meeting in the morning, with Kim slated to return back to the DPRK side of Panmunjom for lunch and a break.
After lunch, Kim will cross the border to the South Korean side of Panmunjom in the afternoon to plant a pine tree, which symbolizes peace and prosperity, together with Moon on the MDL that had been a symbol of confrontation and division of the Koreas for the past 65 years.
The pine tree will be planted in a so-called cattle road, through which late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung went to the DPRK to deliver 50 truckloads of 500 cows to DPRK farmers in June 1998. Later in the year, Chung led 501 more cows to the DPRK.
Moon and Kim will take a walk to the Footbridge inside the border village after the pine tree-plating event, while sharing pleasant conversation.
After the friendship stroll, the two leaders will resume the summit talks at the Peace House. Moon and Kim will then sign and announce a joint statement.
Whether Moon and Kim will jointly announce the agreed statement would be determined according to the level of the agreement which the two leaders reach.
A welcoming banquet will be held on the third floor of the Peace House from 6:30 p.m. local time (0930 GMT), attended by the two leaders and their entourages.
The list of Moon's entourage includes Im Jong-seok, presidential chief of staff; Chung Eui-yong, top national security advisor for the president; Suh Hoon, chief of the National Intelligence Service (NIS); Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha; Defense Minister Song Young-moo; Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon; and Jeong Kyeong-doo, the head of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The DPRK entourage accompanying Kim will be Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly; Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK); Kim Yo Jong, first vice director of the WPK Central Committee and the younger sister of the DPRK leader; Ri Myong Su, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA); Minister of People's Armed Forces Pak Yong Sik; Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho; and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, among others.