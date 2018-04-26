11 children killed, 7 injured after train hits school bus in India

At least 11 children were killed and seven others injured on Thursday after a train hit a school bus at an unmanned railroad crossing in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.



The accident took place at Behpurva in Kushinagar district, about 323 km east of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.



"This morning a speedy train hit a school bus at an unmanned railroad crossing killing 11 children and injuring seven others critically," Anand Kumar, a senior police official, told media. "The injured children were immediately hospitalised and there is the possibility that death toll may go up."



According to officials Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train crashed into school vehicle and most of the victims were below the age of 10 years.



The train was on its way to Gorakhpur from Siwan, railway officials said.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of 2,994 US dollars to family of each of the deceased children.



Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the accident.



Earlier this month 30 people, including 27 school children, were killed when a school bus ferrying them back home plunged into a deep gorge in northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.



Deadly road accidents are common in India often caused due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

