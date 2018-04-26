The 2018 Berlin Air Show kicks off in Germany

Source:Glibaltimes.cn Published: 2018/4/26 13:36:47

The Eagle Patrol, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Spanish Air Force, performs at the 2018 Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, on April 25, 2018. Photo: Xinhua


 

Tourists visit the biggest airplane in the world, Antonov An-225, at the 2018 Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, on April 25, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

Soldiers perform emergency rescue operations at the 2018 Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, on April 25, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

