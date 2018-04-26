The 2018 Berlin Air Show kicks off in Germany

The Eagle Patrol, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Spanish Air Force, performs at the 2018 Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, on April 25, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Tourists visit the biggest airplane in the world, Antonov An-225, at the 2018 Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, on April 25, 2018. Photo:Xinhua
Soldiers perform emergency rescue operations at the 2018 Berlin Air Show in Berlin, Germany, on April 25, 2018. Photo:Xinhua
