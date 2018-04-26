Former Jiangxi vice governor expelled from CPC, public office

Li Yihuang, former vice governor of east China's Jiangxi Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and public office for multiple offences including "taking a huge amount of bribes," the CPC anti-graft body announced Thursday.



Li's expulsion from the CPC has been approved by the CPC Central Committee, while the National Supervisory Commission has removed him from public office, according to the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

