Mongolia, India agree to expand cooperation

Mongolia and India have agreed to improve bilateral ties and expand cooperation in a wide range of areas, the Mongolian Foreign Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.



Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj arrived in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator on Tuesday for a two-day visit, becoming the first Indian foreign minister to visit Mongolia in 42 years.



Swaraj co-chaired the 6th Meeting of the Mongolia-India Joint Committee for Cooperation with his Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar on Wednesday, during which the two sides signed agreements on cooperation in politics, defense, trade, investment, information technology, agriculture, education and health, the ministry said.



India has offered a line of credit of 1 billion US dollars for the construction of an oil refinery in oil-rich Mongolia.



The two sides also exchanged views on opening a direct flight between the Indian capital New Delhi and Ulan Bator.



Mongolia and India established diplomatic relations in December 1955. The trade volume between the two countries amounted to 25.6 million dollars in 2016.

