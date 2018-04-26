Taliban attack on Afghan forces claims 8 lives in northern Kunduz province

Taliban attack on the checkpoints of Afghan forces in Dasht-e-Archi district of the northern Kunduz province claimed eight lives and injured five others on Thursday, district governor Nasrudin Nazari Saadi said.



"Taliban militants launched multi-pronged offensives on the army security checkpoints in Kaltarash area of Dasht-e-Archi district early today morning, killing eight soldiers on the spot and injuring five others," Saadi told Xinhua.



He also contended that over a dozen Taliban insurgents were killed and injured in the firefight lasted for a while.



Meantime, another official who refused to be identified asserted that 12 security personnel were killed and eight others injured in the attack and gun battle.



The attack on security points is part of the Taliban outfit that launched its so-called annual spring offensive on Wednesday and targeted government interests in parts of the insurgency-battered Afghanistan.

