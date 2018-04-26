IS commander among 5 killed, 2 captured in E. Afghanistan

Afghan forces have killed five Islamic State (IS) militants including a key commander Qari Zahid and captured two others in the eastern Kunar province, an army spokesman in the restive province, Mir Wais Safi said Wednesday.



"Afghan forces have been targeting IS positions in Sidor area of Chapdara district over the past three days , and besides destroying the hardliner group's hideouts, we have also killed five rebels including notorious commander Qari Zahid," Safi told Xinhua.



Six more militants have been injured and two others captured alive, the official added, saying that security forces would continue to eradicate insurgents in Chapdara and other parts of Kunar.



Terming Qari Zahid's death as a major blow to the hardliner IS outfit, the official contended that the militants would be demoralized in Kunar and adjoining Nuristan and Nangarhar provinces following Zahid's physical elimination.



IS militants are yet to make comment.

