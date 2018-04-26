100-meter-high cliff store opens for climbers

A convenience store hung over a cliff, 100 meters above the ground, opens in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, April 25, 2018. The store was built specially to provide supplies for cliff climbers. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

A convenience store hung over a cliff, 100 meters above the ground, opens in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, April 25, 2018. The store was built specially to provide supplies for cliff climbers. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

A convenience store hung over a cliff, 100 meters above the ground, opens in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, April 25, 2018. The store was built specially to provide supplies for cliff climbers. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

A cliff climber buys a bottle of water from a convenience store hung over a cliff, 100 meters above the ground in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, April 25, 2018. The store was built specially to provide supplies for cliff climbers. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

A cliff climber buys a bottle of water from a convenience store hung over a cliff, 100 meters above the ground in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, April 25, 2018. The store was built specially to provide supplies for cliff climbers. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

A cliff climber buys a bottle of water from a convenience store hung over a cliff, 100 meters above the ground in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, April 25, 2018. The store was built specially to provide supplies for cliff climbers. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

A man transports goods to a convenience store hung over a cliff, 100 meters above the ground in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, April 25, 2018. The store was built specially to provide supplies for cliff climbers. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)